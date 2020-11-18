A fake Twitter account which bears his name has been impersonating him on the micro-blogging website.

However, a statement from the Office of former President Rawlings said Kimathi has nothing to do with the said Twitter account.

It said the account has since been reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department.

Kimathi and his sister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

“The attention of the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been drawn to the creation of a fake Twitter account that is publishing falsehoods attributed to the son of the former President, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings,” the statement said.

“The fake Twitter handle @KimathiRawlings was not created by Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and all the posts on the handle are not attributable to him.

“The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department and representations made to the company, Twitter.”

The statement further urged the public to disregard anything published on the fake Twitter account.

“We urge all members of the public to disregard any publications emanating from the said account and warn persons who dabble in impersonation through the creation of such fake accounts that we will investigate, identify and have them face the law for such criminal activities.

“These are difficult times for the family and we request all to respect the family’s privacy and desist from actions that bring the image of the family into disrepute,” it added.

J.J. Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of last Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since Rawlings’ death was officially confirmed by President Akufo-Addo last week.

On Tuesday, the family of the late former President called on John Mahama and the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kimathi was in the company of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and other family members to receive the leadership of the party.