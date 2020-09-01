Rawlings visited the Togolese capital, Lome on Sunday to commiserate with the family of the late statesman.

He was welcomed at Aflao by the Togolese Minister of Security, General Yark Damehane, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Togolese Abroad, Prof Robert Komlan Edo Dussey.

Rawlings lays wreath at late Edem Kodjo's grave

Officials of the Ghana Embassy in Lome were also present, as Rawlings used the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on Togo President Faure Gnassingbe.

The late Edem Kodjo, who passed in April, previously served as Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

Rawlings also visited the family of the late statesman

He also served as Prime Minister of Togo from 1994 to 1996 and served again in the same position from 2005 to 2006.

Rawlings’ visit to Lome also saw him visit the widow of the late statement, Valentine Kodjo, as well as his children and family.

Rawlings donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family

After commiserating with the family, Rawlings presented customary drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to them.

He then proceeded to lay a wreath at the Cimetière de la Plage (Beach Cemetery) where the former Prime Minister is buried.