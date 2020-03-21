Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region. The three cases are all imported.

This was made known Saturday by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.

Read below the details of the latest cases per information provided by the ministry of health.

1. 55-year-old Ghanaian woman; resident of the UK; returned to Ghana within two weeks; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

2. 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

3. 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

This brings to a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death. Contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases.