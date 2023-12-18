Real estate firm Devtraco Plus unveils 'The Address', a luxurious project in Accra

Pulse Ghana

'The Address' stands not as a single entity but as a magnificent trio of towers, each catering to unique desires. The first, a 13-floor tower, houses studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom vacation apartments. The second, standing tall at 17 floors, features studio, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with luxurious penthouses for residential living. Completing the trio is an 18-floor tower offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom hotel apartments.

Each tower offers a unique array of amenities designed to cater to diverse lifestyles. Vacation Apartment residents will enjoy a dedicated concierge, Residents’ Lounge, multiple infinity pools, a rooftop fitness center, retail spaces, and a sophisticated cocktail bar. For those opting for residential living, luxuries abound, from a concierge and chef’s table to a private cinema, gaming area, and an expansive rooftop fitness center. The residential tower also boasts a swimming pool and lounge area, ensuring a blend of relaxation and recreation.

The hotel apartment tower will pamper its residents with amenities such as a concierge, luggage room, lounge, meeting room, fitness center, multiple infinity swimming pools, a pool bar, sky-view bar, restaurant, cigar lounge, and a limousine service.

John Entsuah, the CEO of Devtraco Group Limited, set the tone with his passionate speech.

"Tonight, we unveil not just concrete and glass, but a commitment to the future of Devtraco, an investment in phenomenal returns, and a bold redefinition of living spaces," he said.

The launch wasn't just a ceremony; it was a celebration of dreams taking flight. Highlighting the symbolic significance of 'The Address', Entsuah emphasized that "while we unveil concrete and glass, we are showcasing a commitment to the future of the Devtraco group.

"The Address, beyond being a building, is an investment in the future, a commitment to phenomenal returns for investors, and a redefinition of living spaces," he added.

The CEO extended gratitude to the Chairman of the Board, Seth Adu, for his guiding light on this incredible journey. He also acknowledged the pivotal role of the Executive Director, Joseph Aidoo, and the entire Devtraco family, for their dedication and unwavering commitment to the future.

As the night unfolded, among them were seasoned lawyer and politician Gabby Otchere-Darko, Ghana’s music superstar, Black Sherif, renowned actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kwabena Anokye Adisi, the enigmatic Bola Ray, known for his entrepreneurial spirit, and Dr. Ekow Spio Gabrah, a respected economist and seasoned politician.

In an exclusive interview during the launch, Kenneth Ruine, the Sales and Marketing Director for Devtraco Group stated that the launch has been nothing short of amazing.

“We had over 200 guests attend in person, and the online presence has been equally impressive, spanning across various digital platforms," Kenneth said.

"The response has been massive, with a significant surge in digital sales matching the enthusiasm witnessed tonight. Our total unit sales have been remarkable; we even had an individual purchase 10 units in one go. Several other multiple-unit deals have contributed to a minimum of 50 units sold tonight."

Regarding the name 'The Address', Ruine offered a convincing perspective.

"Simply put, it's because this should be the address you choose, the number one choice," he said.