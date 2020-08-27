Apraku, popularly known as Ray, has received widespread support on social media since his illness was made public.

Several Ghanaians subsequently donated to a GoFundMe account which was created to raise funds for him to undergo surgery.

The First Lady also reached out to the team behind Apraku’s global fundraiser and pledged to donate $20,000 for his treatment.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo's letter to Emmanuel Apraku

She went ahead to send the ailing pencil artist a hand-written letter wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Dear, Emmanuel, I wish you the very best and speedy recovery. God bless,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo wrote.

The First Lady has now delivered on her promise by personally donating an amount of $20,000 to the sick artist.