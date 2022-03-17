Reconsider road toll system amid E-levy brouhaha — MP tells gov't

The lawmaker further indicated that the constant fuel hikes are imperative government introduces drastic measures to salvage the situation before it gets out of hand.

"On a personal note, I think that maybe we need to revisit our toll system again. The revenue collection at the toll booth has to be taken straight to the main fund of the country and that process has to be perfected before we reintroduce it," he said.

According to him, Zimbabwe in the midst of dire economic challenges turned its eye to road tolls, increased the fee, and generated more revenues to restore the economy.

He admitted that the cancellation of the tolls was just an exaggerated excitement with the notion that the Electronic Taxation Levy (E-Levy) would be passed swiftly.