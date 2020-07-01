The incidents were recorded at the Korle Bu Police Station registration center within the Ablekuma South District of the Greater Accra region.

This was confirmed by Ramatu Braimah, a Health Officer stationed at the registration center.

She disclosed that some of the registrants arrived with various symptoms, including cold, high temperatures and coughing.

READ ALSO: Here’s all the information you’ll need for a successful voter registration

As part of safety measures put in place, each person is supposed to have their temperature checked before being registered.

The Health Officer said, while they were looking out for temperatures above 37.5 degrees, some recorded as high as 39.6 degrees.

“Not just the temperature, these are people who are giving us symptoms of cough, cold and some are trying to be smart about it, but once you persist, they tell you they have had a cough for about a week,” Mrs. Braimah said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“There are people we go back to check and you realize the temperature goes back to normal. Others, it rather keeps escalating.”

She further that health personnel at the center try not to make registrants who show symptoms feel discriminated against.

“We don’t really put up any attitude to make them feel discriminated against. We try to explain and they have been very cooperative,” she added.