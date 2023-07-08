In a statement by the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Mr. Edward Quao, the closure is to allow for preparations for the commercial operations of the park.
Remodeled Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to be closed down temporarily
The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) in Accra, will on Friday, July 7, be temporarily closed until Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused, and we are committed to delivering a remarkable experience that exceeds the expectation of the community and visitors,”
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 4th July 2023, commissioned the redeveloped Park.
He believes the revamped park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.
Adding that the government will continue to invest in the tourism sector to help revive the economy.
The facility which houses the remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah, is located on the former polo grounds in Accra, where Ghana’s independence was declared was refurbished at the cost of $3.5 million.
