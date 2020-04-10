The renowned physician died on Friday morning at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

Prof. Plange-Rhule had been on admission at the hospital for some time, having battled a short illness.

The Graphic Online reports that he had been referred to the Centre from private care and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a critical condition.

The report added that although he showed great signs of recovering, he suddenly suffered a relapse on Friday morning, which eventually led to his death.