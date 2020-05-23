He made this known at a White House press briefing Friday, May 22, 2020, and ordered the governors to open up places of worship.

He said "It's not right...I'm calling houses of worship essential."

"If there's any question, they're going to have to call me, but they're not going to be successful in that call," Trump stated.

According to him, if governors refused to follow his demands, he would overrule them.

"The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend.

"If they don't do it, I will override the governors. "It's not right," ''This move is aimed at correcting this injustice.

"In America, we need more prayer," "Not less," Trump noted.