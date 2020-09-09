The GWCL insists any landlord or homeowner selling the 'free water' to their tenants should be reported to the police for prosecution.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM in Accra, the the Communications Director of Ghana Water Company Limited, Stanley Martey, urged water vendors and landlords to report such persons to the police for action to be taken against them.

“If anybody is selling water, then it means that the person is stealing government water and selling to the people which is wrong and the police can arrest and prosecute such a person. We are also asking that consumers who are still buying water should report to opinion leaders in their communities or report to the police for action to be taken against such persons.”

As part of measures by government to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Ghanaians, it extended the provision of free water to all consumers in July.

The Minister Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced the packages in Accra when he presented the 2020 mid-year fiscal policy review to Parliament.

Mr Ofori-Atta mentioned that it was the responsibility of a caring government to recognise the adverse effects of the Coronavirus on its people, saying, "This is the reason why government has taken the necessary steps to further absorb the cost of electricity and water for the next three months."

The electricity and water subsidies, according to the Finance Minister has been extended for another three months to make sure the ordinary Ghanaian continues to enjoy free electricity and water while government works to eliminate the virus.