Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea


Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea

Per the current laws governing the rent, ACT 1963, tenants are to only pay between one to six months advance rent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea has said tenants should report landlords who try to take more than a year's rent advance from them.

He said such an action will lead to actions that will curb unnecessary rent charges across the country.

“It is you the citizen of Ghana, very conscious that we must enforce laws for the sanity of the nation, who will go and alert the police that landlord X is trying to violate the law and should be arrested. And that is when the law will be meaningful", he said.

READ ALSO: May your blood cry for vengeance – Atta Akyea

Per the current laws governing the rent, ACT 1963, tenants are to only pay between one to six months advance rent.

But the lack of enforcement has seen some landlords demand more than 12 months as a rent down payment, exceeding the six-month ceiling.

Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea play

Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea

 

Akyea, who is the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South also said, "Why are you going to squeeze 36 months of rent advance for the person? If you condone it, the impunity gains ground, and that is where we are".

The Rent Control Office has indicated that Government is putting together a new rent Bill.

The Bill, which will be laid before Parliament soon if approved, will require tenants pay between one month to a year’s rent advance.

“The rent advance at the moment is supposed to be six months and the new law hoping to be passed sooner or later is actually giving us a year. We have prepared the one year advance supposed to be paid by tenants. It starts from one month to one year,” the Chief Rent Control Officer at the Rent Control Department, Twum Ampofo noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sexual Abuse: 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his daughter Sexual Abuse 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his daughter
Tragedy: Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena
Illegal Mining: 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu
Homosexuality In Ghana: Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong
Corruption: Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss
Listening President: Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing

Recommended Videos

Amoatia Ofori Panin II: 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion Amoatia Ofori Panin II 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion
1 District 1 Factory: 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo 1 District 1 Factory 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo
Local News: President Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard punches old man (VIDEO) Local News President Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard punches old man (VIDEO)



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
3 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell...bullet
4 Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him...bullet
5 Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for...bullet
6 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of...bullet
7 Ofori Panin Fie Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homesbullet
8 Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God"...bullet
9 Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for...bullet
10 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP
Illegal Trade 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol
First batch of 435 Hajj pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj First batch of 435 pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo
Assurance ‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo