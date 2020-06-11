He said the timing of the new register is bad and won't augur well for the country.

The chief noted that the prevailing conditions surrounding the compilation of a new register in a Covid-19 era, the few months left for the elections and the requirements for the registration makes the impending exercise impossible.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II said this when the General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia paid a courtesy call on him to register the party’s displeasure at the EC’s insistence to compile a new electoral roll.

Asiedu Nketia

He said, the most “sensible thing” to do at the moment is to put in place measures to prevent and if possible bring the coronavirus under complete control.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II said the EC has not been able to convince him and the many who are against the compilation of the new register about its essence at a time like this.

The chief also expressed his displeasure with the refusal of the Electoral Commission to meet the National House of Chiefs, describing the development as disrespectful.