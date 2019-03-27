The Association said Prof. Afful-Broni is operating the university like a cult and therefore he has to vacate his position.

They also accused him of being on a sacking spree of lecturers whom he deemed as not being loyal to him.

At a press conference, members of the Association, led by their National President, Dr Eric Opoku Mensah, questioned why “lecturers must be loyal to the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni, failure of which should lead to their victimisation?

“The University is not a place to build a cult or a sect where followership is a necessity. UTAG notes with concern this growing sectarian nonacademic culture and the rise of a dragon at UEW,” they said.

The sacking of three senior lecturers by the Vice Chancellor led to bloody protests by the students of the university which has led to the closing of the school indefinitely.

UTAG contends that the Vice Chancellor is cultivating a culture of silence in the school and that is unacceptable.

The Association suspects nothing but clear victimisation and the abuse of power by the Vice-Chancellor and the Governing Council of the University.