According to the Medical Director of Parliament, Dr Prince Pambo, the results will be delivered privately to the members.

He said they will be communicated to the individual MPs and appropriate action taken where necessary.

“Once the results are out, negative or positive, results will be declared not to any other person but to the concerned individuals and the necessary steps will be taken to stop the spread of infection within Parliament,” he told the Daily Graphic.

Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, last Tuesday directed the Clerk and Medical Officer of Parliament to liaise with the appropriate institution to undertake testing of all MPs and staff of the Parliamentary Service for COVID-19.

He said the exercise formed part of measures to stop the spread of the infection among legislators and staff of the legislative body.

The exercise, which is targeted at testing and allowing about 700 legislators and staff of Parliament to know their status