Retired officer slams Henry Quartey for 'disrespectful' remarks towards police

In response to these comments, retired Chief Inspector Collins Kwaku Amankwah spoke to Dailymail.com.gh, labelling the minister’s words as both disrespectful and disgraceful. "He speaks with no regard for the men and women of the service. The platform he chose to say such a thing on reveals a lot about his character. He should understand that, unlike him, police officers do not have the privileges that come with being a minister; we lack the means to earn money as he does, so he should show us some respect. It is shocking that we risk our lives to protect citizens, only to have our sector minister speak to us in such a demeaning way," the retired officer remarked.
Several police officers have expressed their outrage following comments made by Interior Minister Henry Quartey, who referred to them as "dirty people." This controversial remark was made during the inauguration of a new housing complex for the police, where the minister cautioned officers against bringing their untidy habits into the new facility.
During the ceremony, where newly constructed housing units were handed over to the police, Minister Quartey criticised the untidy conditions often found in police barracks and urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that the new buildings remain well-maintained.
Sources indicate that other serving police officers are equally incensed by the minister's remarks, with some reportedly considering filing a petition to the Police Management Board (POMAB) over the issue.
Just a fortnight ago, President Akufo-Addo officially commissioned 320 housing units for the Ghana Police Service at the Police Training School in Tesano, Accra. This housing project, which is part of the third phase of the Security Services Housing Project, includes 112 two-bedroom units and 208 three-bedroom units. The development also features an officers' mess, a social centre, two multipurpose playing courts, and a kindergarten.
The project is expected to significantly enhance the lives of police officers and their families, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting the security services.