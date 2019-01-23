According to the Committee, the curfew is impeding their daily work activities.

On the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, the Interior Ministry renewed the curfew imposed on Yendi township and its environs.

The curfews hours have been reviewed from 5:00pm to 7:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am which took effect Sunday, January 20, after the selection of a new person to become the Yaa-Naa of the Dagbon Kingdom.

The government urged the Chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

After seventeen years of the death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II, kingmakers and the people nominated the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, as heir to the throne.

Naa Mahama, who, until his selection was the head of the Andani family, succeeds his late nephew, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II who died in March 2002 in Yendi.

But Chairman for the planning Committee, Alhaji Anass Abdulai said even though they are minded by the security situation of the town they will plead for a review.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We are appealing for a reduction of the curfew hours but we are also conscious of the fact that the security knows best so even if the security doesn’t review the curfew hours, we still will go ahead and organize the program."