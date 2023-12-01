ADVERTISEMENT
Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Parliament has directed the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to revise the reopening date for freshmen entrants into SHS to next year, January

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January
Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Upon laments from parents, guardians, and other stakeholders considering the limited period for adequate preparation, the GES remained firmed on December 4, for freshmen to resume school

A letter issued by the Parliamentary Service suggested a reconsideration of the resumption date to allow ample time for adequate preparation by students, parents, and all stakeholders involved proposing a revised date in January.

“due to the short notice with its attendant inconvenience to students, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff, the House proposes for the consideration of the Hon. Minister of Education the first week of January 2024 as a more convenient and appropriate time for parents, students, and teachers to adequately prepare for academic work.”

The Minister of Education is expected to brief Members of Parliament on Monday, December 4, 2023, in response to the urgent matter.

“Given the urgency of this matter and various concerns raised by Members of Parliament and other stakeholders, the Rt. Hon Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has directed the Minister of Education to appear before the House and brief Members on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:30 pm.

Parliament to GES to revise reopening date for first year SHS
Parliament to GES to revise reopening date for first year SHS Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

