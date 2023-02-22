Don't amend but rewrite Ghana's 1992 Constitution — Prof. Antwi-Danso

But a Council of State Member, Sam Awuku Okudzeto disagreed and said, it will be good for the country to correct the deficiencies or flaws in the Constitution.

"It will be better to correct the defects in a leaking roof than collapse an entire building to rebuild," he said.

He stated that the call for the current constitution to be disposed of will not be good for Ghanaians but rather an amendment of portions considered inefficient will be acceptable by the masses.

Reacting to the call for a new Constitution, the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, indicated the current constitution has very vital aspects that have upheld Ghana's democracy for over 30 years.

Prof. Antwi-Danso also said: "In our current situation, I was happy to see the hung parliament, but it has not served its purpose because everything has been reduced to partisanship."

"I believe that if we have something new (new constitution), politicians will jump to it to serve a better purpose," he noted.

In 2019, Ghanaians called on the government to initiate steps to rewrite the 1992 Constitution.

In a 19-point communique at the end of the 70th Annual New Year School of the University of Ghana, participants were of the view that such an initiative would help strengthen the country’s institutions and consolidate its democracy.

Constitutional Review

The Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Professor Albert Kodzo Fiadjoe, was mandated to ascertain from the people of Ghana, their views on the operation of the 1992 Constitution and, in particular, its strengths and weaknesses.

The committee members were also to articulate the concerns of the people of Ghana on amendments that might be required for a comprehensive review of the 1992 Constitution and also make recommendations to the government for consideration and provide a draft bill for possible amendments to the 1992 Constitution.

After reviewing the major opinions from nationwide hearings and many memoranda, the committee presented its report in December 2011.

The government studied the report and stated its position on the recommendations in a White Paper issued in June 2012.

It then set up a Constitution Review Implementation Committee (CRIC) in October 2012 to implement the recommendations.

But a lawsuit in July 2014 challenging its constitutionality stalled the work of the commission until a favourable ruling in October 2015.