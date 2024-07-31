Roads in all 275 constituencies to see facelift as Nana Addo launches DRIP

At a colourful ceremony at Independence Square on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, President Akufo-Addo commissioned 2,240 units of state-of-the-art road equipment, marking a major boost to the country's road infrastructure.

The equipment was a diverse fleet of trucks and equipment, including water tankers, backhoes, motor graders, rollers, tipper trucks, concrete mixers, and bulldozers.

He emphasised his government's commitment to decentralising development and transforming road networks across Ghana while acknowledging the progress made and the need for more.

The equipment, distributed to all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), is a result of the Ghana-China collaboration.

President Akufo-Addo thanked China for their partnership, aiming to improve Ghanaians' lives. He assured the nation that his government remains dedicated to improving road infrastructure, promoting connectivity, and driving prosperity.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, stressed the importance of improving the district road network, citing its crucial role in connecting communities, facilitating trade, and ensuring access to essential services.

He noted that DRIP-2024 aims to create safer, more efficient roads that will significantly boost local economies and improve the quality of life for citizens.

He expressed his commitment to building a robust infrastructure that supports growth and prosperity, highlighting the government's dedication to developing Ghana's road network.

Hon. Asenso Boakye called for continued collaboration to pave the way for a brighter and more connected future. With DRIP-2024, Ghana takes a significant step towards enhancing its infrastructure, promoting economic growth, and improving the lives of its citizens.

Pulse Ghana

The Administrator of District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Larte, expressed joy in the initiative, stating that it demonstrated the fund's commitment to empowering local governments to foster development and improve citizens' lives.

She explained that the commissioned equipment will enable districts to construct, maintain, and improve their road networks, facilitating trade, and movement of people and goods, and contributing to socio-economic development.

She thanked partners for their support and collaboration, acknowledging the President and Vice President's acceptance and support of the initiative.

She also expressed gratitude to the Jospong Group for their technical support and partnership.

Addo-Larte stated that the commissioning marked the beginning of a new era in district road infrastructure development, with the collective efforts of all stakeholders paving the way for a brighter, more connected, and prosperous future for all Ghanaians.

In a welcome address, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, on behalf of the group and J.A. Plant Pool, commended President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support in addressing Ghana's challenges.

He announced the successful establishment of 11 compost plants and pledged to provide technical support for the machinery and establish a vehicle assembly branch in all regions.

According to him, it was welcoming that his group will be playing a significant role in the DRIP, aimed at transforming Ghana's road infrastructure.

He highlighted that DRIP will boost district assemblies' capacity, create jobs, stimulate economic growth, enhance infrastructural development, improve market access, and upgrade health delivery systems.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Zeng Guang'An, expressed his company's happiness in being a key partner in the DRIP.

He said LiuGong, a leading manufacturer of construction machinery, provides advanced equipment for the transformative initiative, which aims to improve road networks across the country.

He assured us of his outfit’s commitment to delivering reliable and innovative solutions that drive progress and development.

"Our equipment is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance, ensuring it can withstand the demands of extensive road construction and maintenance," Zeng stated.

"We believe that robust infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth, and our machines are built to support this vision,” he said.

He also thanked the Government of Ghana and all stakeholders for their trust in the company. The partnership aims to enhance road networks, improve connectivity, and facilitate sustainable development across the nation.

"Together, we are building the roads to a brighter future," Zeng stated.

According to him, this collaboration marked a significant milestone in Ghana's development journey, with LiuGong's equipment playing a crucial role in transforming the country's road infrastructure.

For his part, the Chairman of Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co., Ltd. (SHACMAN), Yuan Hongming, indicated that as key partners in the program, SHACMAN has supplied heavy-duty equipment in collaboration with JA Plant Pool, demonstrating their dedication to excellence, innovation, and community development.

He said the programme represented more than just infrastructure development, symbolising progress, connectivity, and a brighter future for the communities it will serve.

"Well-maintained roads are the lifeblood of economic growth, enabling the efficient movement of goods, services, and people," Chairman Yuan stated.

"They pave the way for opportunities, fostering commerce, education, healthcare, and an overall improved quality of life,” he noted.

"Through their partnership, SHACMAN and JA Plant Pool will play a crucial role in transforming and enhancing the district's road network, contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana. This collaboration showcases the power of partnership in driving progress and creating a better future for generations to come," he assured.