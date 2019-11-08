Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s private home in Walewale in the North East region was burgled over the weekend.

Joy News reports that the Police has confirmed the incident, with four persons suspected to be part of a gang that perpetrated the act arrested.

The Police say four other houses in Walawale were also robbed by the gang on the same night.

Vice President. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The intruders are said to have also gained access to the residence of the Chairman of the Police Council.

This was after they broke down parts of the outer wall of his house, before entering the compound.

A victim of the robbery, Kombat Joe, said the robbers made away with several items, including laptops, mobile phones, flat screen televisions and fridges.

Below is a video of his narration: