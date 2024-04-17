The incident occurred near Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.
Robbery attack claims life of University of Energy and Natural Resources student
The University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani has confirmed the tragic loss of a student in a robbery incident involving a group returning from a field trip.
According to a statement by Deputy Registrar Alfred Appiah, armed robbers attacked a group of 300 and 400 BSc Renewal Energy Engineering students on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, around 7 p.m. during their return from a visit to the Bui Power Authority.
Regrettably, one student lost their life in the attack, and the university extends its condolences to the bereaved family.
The remaining students received medical attention, were discharged, and are now undergoing counseling.
The university urges locals to report any suspicious activity to the police.
The Sunyani Police command has arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.
