Headmaster of 8 BECE pupils who drowned in River Oti remanded in prison custody

Kojo Emmanuel

Jashain Emmanuel, the Headteacher of the eight Junior High School (JHS) pupils who drowned in the Oti River, has been remanded into prison custody.

File photo
File photo

He was remanded on Monday, November 15, 2021, by a Tamale District Court presided over by Amadu Issifu.

The accused has been charged with manslaughter.

The defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, arguing that the accused voluntarily submitted himself to the police hence had no intention to jump bail should he be granted.

The case has been adjourned to November 29, 2021.

The students died when returning from the headmaster's farm when the boat capsized.

20 were able to swim across, and are said to be in good condition.

The bodies of the deceased had been sent to the Police Station.

The twenty other students who managed to swim to safety are reported to be doing well.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

