Saboba: SHS students sleep on trunks and chop box

Reports by Onua FM indicated that the situation has persisted for some time now while authorities of the school look on unconcerned.

The students pull their chop boxes and trunks while others pull their mattresses ready to go to bed.

The students in the dormitories put their mattresses one chop box to sleep.

As a result of the discomfort that comes with sleeping on the trunks and chop boxes, some of the students sleep in pairs on the bed in the dormitory.

A student of the school known as Issah Lawal complained and said "Our dormitories are not enough and the few ones to are choked and so most of us have to sleep outside. As for our chop boxes they are always packed outside."

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) 2020 charged parents to construct a hundred-bed capacity dormitory block to address the situation.

The Chairman of the PTA, Joshua Mahama said "Two years ago, as PTA we levied parents and raised some money which we used to construct a dormitory block, and currently we are putting up a six-unit classroom block. Though it is inadequate to solve the problem, it has reduced the pressure small."

Headmaster of the school, Maxwell Atigyina on his part stated that he had to deny over 400 students admission in 2021 due to inadequate infrastructure.

"Last year 1,000 students were placed here but we only admitted 600 for 14 programmes we run in the school so it's a huge challenge for us," he noted.

The St. Joseph Technical Senior High School was established by SVD Missionaries of Catholic Arch-Dioceses of Tamale in 1967.