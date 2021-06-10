Sack Prof. Ken Attafuah - Kennedy Agyapong urges Akufo-Addo

The outspoken lawmaker has, therefore, called on the President to fire him immediately.

Prof Attafuah is reported to have said in a radio interview that Mr Akufo-Addo has instructed him not to employ executives and members of the governing party.

This development, according to Ken Agyapong, has subjected the president to public ridicule among supporters of the NPP who brought the president to power.

“Prof Attafuah must go because he has embarrassed the president”, he fumed.

He warned that if the President doesn’t heed to his call, he will lead a demonstration against the government.

“John Boadu speak, Nana B speak, Sammi Awuku speak. If you all fail to act we will ensure you lose your positions,” he said.