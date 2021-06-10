RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sack Prof. Ken Attafuah - Kennedy Agyapong urges Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has called for the dismissal of Professor Ken Attafuah as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Ken Agyapong
Ken Agyapong ece-auto-gen

He said the conduct and utterances of Prof. Attafuah has brought embarrassment to President Akufo-Addo.

Recommended articles

The outspoken lawmaker has, therefore, called on the President to fire him immediately.

Prof Attafuah is reported to have said in a radio interview that Mr Akufo-Addo has instructed him not to employ executives and members of the governing party.

This development, according to Ken Agyapong, has subjected the president to public ridicule among supporters of the NPP who brought the president to power.

“Prof Attafuah must go because he has embarrassed the president”, he fumed.

He warned that if the President doesn’t heed to his call, he will lead a demonstration against the government.

Prof Ken Attafuah
Prof Ken Attafuah ece-auto-gen

“John Boadu speak, Nana B speak, Sammi Awuku speak. If you all fail to act we will ensure you lose your positions,” he said.

“We will demonstrate against Professor Attafuah if he is not removed,” he added.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua