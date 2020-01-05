The families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have renewed their call for the out-going Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, to be dismissed from the police service.

The latest call follows a reshuffle in the police service which saw COP Tiwaa transferred to be the Director in Charge of Welfare of the police service.

A spokesman for the families, Michael Hayford Grant and a sister of one of the kidnapped girls, Nana Adjoa Quayson, demanded for her outright dismissal in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

“When I heard the news, I wasn’t surprised because we are in an election year and anything can happen. However, we do not know what the next CID boss is coming to do about our issue given the fact that they claim the bones that were found were those of the girls. God is watching them. We asked that she is sacked but they refused to do.”

It will be recalled in September 2019, hundreds of residents in Takoradi staged a demonstration for the firing of COP Tiwaa from the police service.

The demonstrators claimed the CID boss showed incompetence in dealing with the kidnapping and subsequent death of the four Takoradi girls.

A DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Blessing Bentum have .

On Friday, January 3, 2019, Tiwaa was moved from the CID to be Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, formerly the Director-General in-charge of Administration is now the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department.