Salifu Amoako’s church members assault EIB Network's Legal Affairs reporter

The incident is believed to have occurred during a court session on Wednesday, October 16. In the disturbing footage, supporters of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of a 16-year-old alleged to be responsible for a tragic crash on October 12, 2024, confronted members of the media. Inusah, who was covering the trial, was attacked by the furious supporters.
A video circulating online shows supporters of Bishop Salifu Amoako physically assaulting the Legal Affairs Correspondent for the EIB Network, Murtala Inusah at the High Court in Accra.
As a result of the assault, he sustained multiple cuts on his wrist and lost his mobile phone while attempting to film the controversial prophet.
Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako were arrested by the police on Tuesday and they appeared in court on Wednesday, October 16.
A group affiliated with Alive Chapel International expressed their frustration and protested against the arrest of their overseer, claiming that the incident was spiritually influenced rather than simply physical. Their anger resulted in attacks on media personnel who were filming the session, leading to unexpected clashes.
The police confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15. The charges are related to the actions of their son, who allegedly collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle driven by Joseph Ackah while operating a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20). The crash tragically resulted in the deaths of two 12-year-old girls and left several others critically injured.
In the meantime, both the prophet and his wife have been granted bail of GHS 50,000 each after pleading not guilty. Investigation and trial of the case continues.