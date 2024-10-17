Salifu Amoako’s church members assault EIB Network's Legal Affairs reporter

As a result of the assault, he sustained multiple cuts on his wrist and lost his mobile phone while attempting to film the controversial prophet.

Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako were arrested by the police on Tuesday and they appeared in court on Wednesday, October 16.

A group affiliated with Alive Chapel International expressed their frustration and protested against the arrest of their overseer, claiming that the incident was spiritually influenced rather than simply physical. Their anger resulted in attacks on media personnel who were filming the session, leading to unexpected clashes.

The police confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15. The charges are related to the actions of their son, who allegedly collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle driven by Joseph Ackah while operating a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20). The crash tragically resulted in the deaths of two 12-year-old girls and left several others critically injured.