ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sam George joins Ghanaians to react to price of Oko Boye’s food on social media

Evans Annang

Going into the 2024 general elections, a lot of Ghanaians are bemoaning the rising cost of food and the general economic decline.

Dr Okoe-Boye enjoying gob3
Dr Okoe-Boye enjoying gob3

Most of these lamentations are on social media with the youth clearly frustrated with how limited their purchasing power is now compared to just a few years ago.

Recommended articles

To dispel the narrative that food prices are indeed soaring, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister of Health and parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ledzokuku Constituency, posted a picture of him enjoying beans, popularly known as "Gob3", which he claimed cost GHS10.

Dr. Okoe-Boye wrote: “A typical Balanced Diet. Location Teshi Tso3nshi Market. Price 10 ghc, for medium size.”

Some Ghanaians on X have jumped on the post and are berating the Health Minister for trying to downplay the current harsh economic conditions. Among the comments is the one by Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker quoted the famous ‘0-1-0’ by saying, “O tsua 0-1-0. The economy go reach everyone Ny3mi”.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

O’Reilly Senior High School

O'Reilly SHS final-year student stabbed to death by colleague after exam

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

Police arrest student who stabbed final-year colleague to death at O'Reilly SHS

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Here are all the chiefs Otumfuo has destooled over galamsey so far

Frank Annoh Dompreh

NDC engaged in galamsey more than NPP - Annoh Dompreh