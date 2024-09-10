Sam George joins Ghanaians to react to price of Oko Boye’s food on social media

To dispel the narrative that food prices are indeed soaring, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister of Health and parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ledzokuku Constituency, posted a picture of him enjoying beans, popularly known as "Gob3", which he claimed cost GHS10.

Dr. Okoe-Boye wrote: “A typical Balanced Diet. Location Teshi Tso3nshi Market. Price 10 ghc, for medium size.”

Some Ghanaians on X have jumped on the post and are berating the Health Minister for trying to downplay the current harsh economic conditions. Among the comments is the one by Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker quoted the famous ‘0-1-0’ by saying, “O tsua 0-1-0. The economy go reach everyone Ny3mi”.

Below are some of the comments by Ghanaians on the post

