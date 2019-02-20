He said despite the boycott by is party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he will appear before the commission on Monday, February 25.

The NDC claimed that the Chairman, Justice Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), member Henrietta Mensa Bonsu, a renowned professor of law, and the other member, Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong, a former Inspector General of Police, are masked over faces of the NPP.

A statement signed by the opposition pary’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, stressed: “We remain skeptical about the seriousness with which justice will be pursued under the remit of an Emile Short Commission”.

Sam George was assaulted by some National Security operatives during the by-election, an action that has been widely condemned.