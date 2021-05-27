‘Twene Jonas speaks the hard truth that Ghanaians don’t want to hear’ – Sam George

“I think he is speaking the hard truth. Ghanaians know the truth but we hate to be told the truth and we like to be lied to and so when you see someone who is blunt with the truth and do tell how it is and says it to you how it ought to be said, we end up taking issues with them,” the legislator said on 3FM.

“Honestly speaking, the thing Twene Jonas has been saying which part of it do we not agree with? What part of the facts that the system is broken in Ghana that he points out can we disagree with?”

Pulse Ghana

Twene Jonas has come in for strong criticism from a section of Ghanaians after he extended his criticism to chiefs.

In one of his videos, he said any chief that gives off lands to be used for illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, is “foolish”.

His comments, however, did not sit well with lots of people, some of whom accused him of disrespecting the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Some chiefs in the Ashanti Region have also been captured on video cursing Twene Jonas and asking him to apologise for his utterances.

Reacting to this, Sam George admitted that there are more decorous ways of criticising politicians and leaders in the country.

He was, however, quick to add that people like Twene Jonas are frustrated with the system, especially when politicians have continuously let the country down.

“We cannot expect him to say it any better when politicians and chiefs are the ones involved in the illegal activities of galamsey.