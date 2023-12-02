Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, secured victory in the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary with an impressive 341 votes.

This victory came after a competitive race, with six aspirants vying for the parliamentary candidate position.

They included Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie who polled 27, Prince Owusu Mensah had six votes, Akoto Alberta Afia Asomaniwa polled 228, and Nyarko Stephen Adipa who garnered 108 votes. Fuseini Issah, the former MP for the area polled 114.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 850 delegates participated in the voting process.

In the Adentan Municipality, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority, Akosua Manu (Kozie) has been elected the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Adenta.

She polled 814 against her closet contender Kwasi Obeg Fosu who had 638. Kwame obimpeh Winfred Nartey had 18.

As the newly elected NPP parliamentary candidates, they are poised to play pivotal roles in the upcoming elections, contributing to the party's efforts and aspirations in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has lost his bid to be the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.

ADVERTISEMENT