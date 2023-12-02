ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has been unanimously acclaimed as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North constituency.

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES
NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

He stood uncontested and gained the endorsement of delegates in the parliamentary primary held on December 2.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, secured victory in the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary with an impressive 341 votes.

This victory came after a competitive race, with six aspirants vying for the parliamentary candidate position.

They included Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie who polled 27, Prince Owusu Mensah had six votes, Akoto Alberta Afia Asomaniwa polled 228, and Nyarko Stephen Adipa who garnered 108 votes. Fuseini Issah, the former MP for the area polled 114.

About 850 delegates participated in the voting process.

In the Adentan Municipality, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority, Akosua Manu (Kozie) has been elected the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Adenta.

She polled 814 against her closet contender Kwasi Obeg Fosu who had 638. Kwame obimpeh Winfred Nartey had 18.

As the newly elected NPP parliamentary candidates, they are poised to play pivotal roles in the upcoming elections, contributing to the party's efforts and aspirations in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has lost his bid to be the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.

He garnered 136 votes while the victor Ida Adwoa Asiedu polled 410. The other aspirants Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah polled 4 and 3 votes respectively.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

