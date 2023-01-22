Sammy Gyamfi hits back at gov't on wasteful Covid expenses

A tweet by the outspoken officer, reads, " @MBawumia @NAkufoAddo

You raised GHS21.8b to fight COVID but spent only GHS11.7b on COVID activities. You used the remaining GHS10b on “Budget Support”-the euphemism for your wasteful election expenses. Only to turn around to blame COVID for all your failings. Have you no shame?

His reaction comes on the back of the auditor general's report on the purchase of Covid vaccines worth $80M

According to the A-G, the government paid over $120m to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) but only $38m worth was delivered.

The Auditor-General has thus recommended to the Chief Director of the Health Ministry to renegotiate and recover the outstanding balance.

This, according to the A-G must be done immediately to ensure the amount is recovered to the state.

“We noted that the Ministry of Health on behalf of the government of Ghana paid an amount of $120,192,379.80 to UNICEF/AVAT for the supply of vaccines.

“However, 5,109,600.00 doses of vaccines valued at $38,322,000.00 were supplied to the National Cold Room leaving a difference of US$81,870,379.00 with UNICEF/AVAT.

“We recommend that the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health should renegotiate with UNICEF/AVAT to recover the outstanding amount,” he said.

