Samuel Abu Jinapor replaces Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker Trade and Industry Minister

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said the Lands Minister is expected to replace Alan Kyerematen on Monday, January 16.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has tasked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, with effect from Monday, 16th January 2023, pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister, Mr. Alan Kyerematen.”

Pulse Ghana

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the position last week to prepare himself for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race.

Some names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearer position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends include Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.