According to the health authority, the victims, all nomads in the region, had never been vaccinated against yellow fever.
Savannah Region: 8 die from suspected yellow fever
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that about eight persons are suspected to have died of suspected yellow fever infection in the Savannah Region.
The affected persons were nomads in selected communities in West and North Gonja.
In a statement, it said "The disease is presumed to be yellow fever, and samples have been shipped for final confirmation. Tests for other viral diseases including Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, and Zika were all negative."
It also urged all persons from the Region who had a fever, general weakness, headache, nausea, and vomiting to immediately report to the nearest health facility.
It encouraged individuals who had never been vaccinated against Yellow Fever to do so.
"Avoid mosquito bites by wearing clothing that covers all parts of the body and report to the nearest health facility if you have a fever and, especially when you have yellowish discolouration of your eyes," it added.
Yellow fever is a disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The infection causes fever, jaundice (yellowness of the eyes), and unexplained bleeding and can even lead to death. Vaccination against yellow fever is the primary tool to prevent disease and outbreaks. A single dose of yellow fever vaccination gives lifelong protection.
