Savannah Region: 8 die from suspected yellow fever

The affected persons were nomads in selected communities in West and North Gonja.

In a statement, it said "The disease is presumed to be yellow fever, and samples have been shipped for final confirmation. Tests for other viral diseases including Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, and Zika were all negative."

It also urged all persons from the Region who had a fever, general weakness, headache, nausea, and vomiting to immediately report to the nearest health facility.

It encouraged individuals who had never been vaccinated against Yellow Fever to do so.

"Avoid mosquito bites by wearing clothing that covers all parts of the body and report to the nearest health facility if you have a fever and, especially when you have yellowish discolouration of your eyes," it added.