Savannah Region: Man arrested for murdering cousin who refused to marry him

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his cousin after she refused to get married to him.

The unfortunate incident is reported to have happened at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Savannah Region.

The suspect has since been identified as Kpeyiri Neiba, while his cousin, the deceased, has also been identified as 50-year-old Janet Ansaaku.

The suspect was arrested by the Sawla District Police Command on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after locating the body of the deceased in a pool of blood.

According to a report by Citi News, the suspect cut his cousin on the head, causing her to bleed to death.

This comes a man believed to be in his 30s also shot himself dead after he shot his girlfriend, Melody Owusu,

This incident happened at Alavanyo Wududi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

The suspect is said to have suspected his girlfriend of cheating and so her to the house of her new boyfriend at about 1 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Upon finding out that his girlfriend was in the new boyfriend's room, he opened fire on the lady through the trap door and after that, he shot himself dead.

