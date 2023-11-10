SDTA Awards pays courtesy call on Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana Maher Kheir

The introduction is to keep him abreast of the aims of the SDTA Awards in its role to promote and celebrate the Global Supremacy of Talent and Creativity, foster economic growth, inclusiveness, cultural exchange, friendship, and global peace, and to specially invite the Ambassador to the Press launch of 2023 SDTA Awards.

SDTA Awards is held annually with a two-fold purpose.

1. To Celebrate & honor the Supremacy and dynamism Of both African and international creatives and talents in the creative and entertainment industry, whose works have projected the arts and entertainment sector Supremely.

2. To spotlight all walks of life, to celebrate and honor personalities from around the globe with short or long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to the cause of Humanity, good governance, and public diplomacy for creative and innovative contributions.

The SDTA Awards delegation pair of Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi and the brand ambassador of SDTA Awards, Prince David Osei saluted the Ambassador personality, as a youth-loving personality and a promoter of the creative arts and praised him for his unending commitment to his work Supremacy, owing to his Supreme contributions of service in public diplomacy, foreign affairs and international relations.

Contributing to the strengthening bilateral business relations and business development between Ghana and Lebanon, community and grassroots engagement, creativity, hard work, and technique professionalism.

The Lebanon Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir was very excited to meet with the movie star and actor Prince David Osei, who is the brand ambassador of the Awards, and also the young diplomat and Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi. The Ambassador spoke about his love for poetry.

Maher Kheir acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS) in celebrating the Global Supremacy of Talent and Creativity, inclusiveness, cultural exchange, friendship, and global peace.