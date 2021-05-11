Second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations to begin on May 19 - GHS

This announcement follows the receipt of over 400,000 doses of the vaccine by the government last Friday.

The vaccines received are an addition to the 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine received on February 24, 2021.

Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service said in an interview in Accra, on Friday, that the vaccines received from Congo would expire on June 24, approximately seven weeks from now.

We will be getting in touch with people to come for their second doses through text messages, calls and public announcements,” he said.

He explained that Congo’s consignment was shipped to Ghana after it failed to utilise them weeks after receiving them.

“The vaccine we received today from Congo is part of the first batch we received in February – COVAX re-allocated them to Ghana because Congo has not been able to utilise theirs,” he said.