Second edition of Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum set for December 8 and 9

Under the theme “Democracy and Governance in the Context of Complex Crises in West Africa”, the forum will bring together several African leaders and resource persons to discuss the evolving trends of peace and security in Africa.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Commandant of the KAIPTC, Major General Francis Ofori said the forum coincides with the 20th anniversary of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance adopted by ECOWAS Heads of State in December 2001.

He noted that engagements during the programme will be both virtual and in-person due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Major General Francis Ofori said the forum will be graced by political leaders, diplomats, scholars and experts to dialogue and take steps to address the contemporary peace and security issues on the continent.

Also speaking at the press briefing was the Programme Manager for GIZ, Hannes Lambrecht, who highlighted the need to avert the threats to democracy in West Africa.

He noted that the German government has provided both technical and financial support since the inception of the KAPS Forum and will continue to lend its support to this cause.

Pulse Ghana

To this end, he said the 2021 KAPS Forum was carefully curated to address emerging threats to democracy and good governance in West Africa.

“The KAPS Forum has been launched to become a critical regional platform that enables African stakeholders to explore long-term solutions to emerging security threats on the continent,” Mr. Lambrecht said.

The GIS Programme Manager further cited the positives chalked in the democratic practices in West Africa in recent years.

This, he said, can be seen in the peaceful transition of power, political stability, and economic growth in the sub-region.

Mr. Lambrecht was, however, quick to add that the three Coups recorded in West Africa in the last two years means there’s more work to be done to safeguard the region’s blossoming democratic gains.

Pulse Ghana

“These new realities require concerted efforts to safeguard the blossoming democratic gains in the West African region.

“Specifically, there is a need to strengthen the progress made in areas such as elections, constitutional processes, and day-to-day governing practices. Most importantly, we need to continually reflect on the dividend of democratic practices to ordinary citizens.

“The upcoming KAPS Forum will provide the platform to reflect on critical questions and eventually explore solutions for further uptake in national and regional policies,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking via video, Sebastien Brack, who’s the head of Elections and Democracy at the Kofi Annan Foundation based in Geneva, said West Africa has played a key role in democratic trends for decades and lauded the decision to hold this year’s forum in Ghana.

He underscored the need to maintain peace and stability across the continent, adding that when democracy is breached, there are usually far-reaching consequences.

The 2021 KAPS Forum will be jointly hosted by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra and the Kofi Annan Foundation in Geneva.

The two institutions are coming together based on their shared commitment to the values of the late Mr Kofi Annan, whose understanding of peace was founded on a holistic vision of societies based on good governance, democracy, and human rights, especially in Africa.

The Forum is supported by the German Government implemented by GIZ, and the Governments of Norway, Sweden and Ghana.

Among those who will speak at the two-day programme are H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President, Ghana; H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President, Nigeria; H.E. Alpha Oumar Konare, Former President, Mali; and H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former President of ECOWAS Commission.