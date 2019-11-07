Mustapha Gbande said Parliamentarians must be wary of the “women they talk” in order not to compromise their security.

He explained that some women go into romantic relationships with MPs in order to spy on them.

READ ALSO: Watch video: NPP MP nearly 'lynched' by Savelugu residents over failed promises

Ghana's Parliament

“The MPs themselves need to take their own personal security very seriously in terms of whom you take to even your private home,” he said on Nkawkaw-based Agoo fm.

“They need to be careful with the ladies they talk to, Some MPs are interested in women but that’s their personal life and all these attract danger to their lives.”

The security analyst was speaking in relation to recent attacks on two Ghanaian legislators.

An assassination attempt was recently made on the MP for Nhyiaeso, Kennedy Kankam, with the gunmen holding him and his family hostage for three hours.

Meanwhile, the MPs are demanding that the government provides them with police escort to improve their security.