Security official of Chinese illegal miners allegedly shoots 22-year-old man to death

It said the deceased was shot dead after he was seen at the premises of the Chinese miners in the wee hours of Thursday, June 29, 2023.

It is unknown what mission the deceased had on the premises of the Chinese miners but it is alleged that he was there to steal their black sand containing raw gold.

A resident narrating the incident to Takoradi-based Connect FM said "They fired multiple shots at him. They first shot his leg, he was not dead and started begging for mercy but they went ahead to shoot his head, back and chest. He was quickly rushed to the clinic but was pronounced dead on arrival."

After the security man killed the young man, the suspect bolted from the community and the aggrieved youth took to the street to protest over the death of the young man.

They reportedly invaded the premises of all apartments occupied by the Chinese illegal miners in the community.

The youth, reports stated also destroyed some properties belonging to the Chinese nationals.

In Ghana, illegal miners known as galamseyers are carrying out an increasing share of the country's gold production.