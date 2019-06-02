See all the members of the Ghana Beyond Aid committee

After it emerged that the Ghana Beyond Aid committee photoshopped an image of Kenya skyline for the cover of its Charter document, Ghanaians have been yearning to know members of the committee.

There have been loud calls for members of the committee to show leadership by resigning following the embarrassing gaffe.

And others have also questioned the existence of the committee, saying it is a drain on the national coffers.

The committee, chaired by the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo, is made up of 20 members including Madam Oboshie Sai Cofie, Finance Minister ken Ofori Atta and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Other members of the committee are: Minister for Labour and Employment Relation, Ignatious Baffour Awuah; Minister for Planning Prof. Gyan Baffour; Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation; Dr Anthony Akoto Osei; Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama and Mrs Joyce Awuah Darko, Adviser, Finance Ministry.

The rest are Yaw Ansu, Senior Adviser, Finance Ministry; Dr Eric Yeboah, Senior Research/ Land Policy Adviser, Office of the Senior Minister; Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General, Trades Union Congress; Mrs Philomena Sampson; Vice Secretary Gneral, Trades Union Congress and Mr David Ofori Acheampong , General Secretary, Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers.