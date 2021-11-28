Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

Participants or contestants over the years look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so schools to win the trophy.

The history behind the much-touted competition began in 1994 with Prempeh College being the first school to walk home with the trophy. However, the likes of Presec Legon, Persco, and Mfantispim School have also come a long way.

On the list of top winners, Presec-Legon has won the trophy six times followed by Prempeh College with 4 and Persco with 3.

The latest edition, 2021 NSMQ was won by Prempeh College after beating PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS.

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC–Legon

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter's Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC–Legon

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter's Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC–Legon

2007 – St Augustine's College

2008 – PRESEC–Legon

2009 – PRESEC–Legon

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School

2019 - St. Augustine's College

2020 - PRESEC–Legon