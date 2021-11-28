Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

The objective of the NSMQ has been to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics, help students develop quick thinking and a probing and scientific mind about the things around them while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is aimed at encouraging the study of Science and Mathematics at the second-cycle institutions.
Participants or contestants over the years look forward to winning so they can beat their chests and recount how they beat so and so schools to win the trophy.
The history behind the much-touted competition began in 1994 with Prempeh College being the first school to walk home with the trophy. However, the likes of Presec Legon, Persco, and Mfantispim School have also come a long way.
On the list of top winners, Presec-Legon has won the trophy six times followed by Prempeh College with 4 and Persco with 3.
The latest edition, 2021 NSMQ was won by Prempeh College after beating PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS.
1994 – Prempeh College
1995 – PRESEC–Legon
1996 – Prempeh College
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998 – Achimota School
1999 – Mfantsipim School
2000 – St Peter's Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003 – PRESEC–Legon
2004 – Achimota School
2005 – St Peter's Senior High School
2006 – PRESEC–Legon
2007 – St Augustine's College
2008 – PRESEC–Legon
2009 – PRESEC–Legon
2010 no competition was held
2011 no competition was held
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013 – St Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Mfantsipim School
2015 – Prempeh College
2016 – Adisadel College
2017 – Prempeh College
2018 – St Peter's Senior High School
2019 - St. Augustine's College
2020 - PRESEC–Legon
2021 - Prempeh College
