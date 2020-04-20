He supported the less privileged people in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions due to the coronavirus epidemic which continues to disrupt life across the world.

The gesture by Seidu Agongo was to bring some comfort to them as they observe the partial lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and also aimed at supporting the most vulnerable and elderly who would have difficulty with providing food.

He underlined his determination to do everything he could to make things a bit better for the vulnerable in the constituency.

According to him, disadvantaged people were encouraged to call telephone numbers advertised on the group's 10 radio stations, a television station and an online portal in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, and Ho to give their personal and mobile money details and their economic conditions.