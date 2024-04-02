Sempe Mantse condemns 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo's marriage to 12-year-old girl

In a passionate appeal, Nii Adote Otintor II urged the president, traditional authorities, and other institutions to prioritize the protection of the girl child, emphasizing the supremacy of the 1992 Constitution over any customary law or tradition.

He stressed the imperative of shielding the youth, who embody the future of the Ga people, from harmful practices that jeopardize their well-being and prospects.

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, spokesperson for the Sempe Mantse, lamented that such incidents tarnish the reputation of the Ga Dangbe people and called upon the youth to resist the perpetuation of such injustices.

He admonished certain leaders for besmirching the tribe's name and cautioned against the long-term consequences if these issues remain unaddressed.

Pulse Ghana

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II said "What is happening is a dent on the reputation of all Ga Dangbe people. I am telling all Ga youth that this is the time for them to rise. Some leaders of the ethnic group are dragging the tribe through the mud. If we play with things like this, it will cast dirt on the community."

Meanwhile, Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, has called upon law enforcement to apprehend Gborbu Wulomo for his involvement in the unlawful marriage.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has filed a petition with the CID of the Ghana Police Service, urging them to arrest and prosecute the 63-year-old Ga priest accused of marrying a 12-year-old girl.

He said the action constitutes a violation of both local and international laws governing Child Care and Protection.

However, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that the 12-year-old girl who got married to the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua is under their protection.

The Police said the child and the parents are currently under their protection while investigations into the controversial marriage are done.

The Police in a brief statement noted that prompt action has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the young girl and her mother, who are currently under police protection.