The GES says the early resumption of academic activities is to enable final year students prepare adequately for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

A statement by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations Unit, GES said "Form One and Two Green Track students, together with Form One Gold Track students, would also re-open on January 5, 2020."

The statement said students were expected to return over the weekend to enable academic work to commence fully on Monday, January 6.

On the other hand, the Form Two Gold Track students would resume on March 1 to have a full session to continue and finish part of their first semester and continue through to end the second semester of the academic year.

It urged both teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, students and the public to take note of the dates.

“Management of GES wishes to assure the general public that the academic year has been well planned to ensure that each cohort of students receive the mandatory eight months of schooling and 1,134 contact hours by the end of the academic year,” it added.