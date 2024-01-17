ADVERTISEMENT
Senior staff in public universities in Ghana declare indefinite strike

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) have jointly declared an indefinite strike across all public universities in Ghana.

Strike

The decision, is a response to the government's persistent neglect of the welfare of universities' senior staff, particularly concerning critical issues related to pensions and conditions of service outlined in the Labour Act of Ghana.

According to a press statement statement released on January 17,2024, the associations said the 17th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on November 25, 2023, revealed substantial evidence pointing to the government's failure to release Tier-2 Pension contributions to the Board of Trustees for proper investment management, as mandated by the Pension Act.

The statement also highlighted the illegal cancellation of the overtime allowance, a direct violation of the agreed conditions of service signed between the senior staff and the government.

The association emphasized that the strike is an unfortunate but unavoidable decision made in the face of the government's continuous disregard for the well-being of universities' senior staff.

The senior staff called on the government to urgently release the outstanding funds and restore the overtime allowance, as stipulated in the labor laws and agreements previously established.

Read full statement here

SSOGUG STATEMENT
SSOGUG STATEMENT Pulse Ghana
