He said Hosi's issue with the ages of some of the lecturers and professors at the University lacks sense.

Speaking at a forum to mark the 70th anniversary of the school, Hosi said too many old men are running the school.

“And respectfully, the old men running this school, they are too many, get them out. I beg you; you guys are not doing anything that is relevant for the future and you won’t get people wanting to employ the people out of this place", he said.

He also claimed, "I have three degrees; all from the University of Ghana. I won’t hire anybody [from UG], it’s simple. And it’s a matter of substance: what do you churn out? You are churning out people with degrees, not people with an education, not people with skills on how to live; that is the problem."

However, Prof. Adei thinks his claims against the lecturers lacks substance. He argued that it is the norm across major universities in the world.

“This is a hyperbolic way of thinking. I don’t think I can align myself with what he is saying. The point about the old men is absolute nonsense. World universities all over have professors who are old and have no retirement age. And that is the right to do."

He added: "I have always said we should distinguish the business administration of the university from the academic administration".