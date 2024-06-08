ADVERTISEMENT
Settle NABCo trainees' payments, deeming delay embarrassing - Nana Akomea urges Gov't

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has urged the government to promptly settle outstanding payments owed to members of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo), deeming the delay as embarrassing.

Despite the completion of the NABCo program, trainees have been pursuing the government for arrears spanning several months.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, Nana Akomea, who also serves as the Deputy Chairperson of the Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed concern over the situation, labeling it as a significant stigma that requires immediate rectification.

"It’s a stigma that the government must correct quickly. I am saying that the government should correct it quickly by paying them. It is an embarrassment. And I’m hoping that they will be paid very soon,"

Nana Akomea remains optimistic that the government will take the necessary steps to address the issue promptly.

