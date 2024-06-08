Settle NABCo trainees' payments, deeming delay embarrassing - Nana Akomea urges Gov't

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, Nana Akomea, who also serves as the Deputy Chairperson of the Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed concern over the situation, labeling it as a significant stigma that requires immediate rectification.

"It’s a stigma that the government must correct quickly. I am saying that the government should correct it quickly by paying them. It is an embarrassment. And I’m hoping that they will be paid very soon,"

Nana Akomea remains optimistic that the government will take the necessary steps to address the issue promptly.

