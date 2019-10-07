He said the information contained in the yet-to-be-released BBC documentary "Sex For Grades" isn't accurate.

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the political science lecturer said he has never made any sexual advances towards students.

“I didn’t see anything like that [in the video] and I have not done anything like that,” he said in the radio interview with a Citi FM.

The Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo

In the exposé, he was seen requesting to marry one of the BBC reporters who posed as a student seeking academic favours.

Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making "numerous inappropriate demands."