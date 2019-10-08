According to a report by the BBC, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu has been asked to step aside in the wake of the exposé.

The BBC’s documentary was premiered on Monday, exposing sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s prestigious universities.

A number of lecturers were implicated for allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grade.

Embattled UNILAG lecturer, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu

Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu was captured making sexual advances at an undercover reporter, posing as a prospective student.

The University of Lagos have moved swiftly to sanction the under fire lecturer by suspending him.

UNILAG said it has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment, and it would dismiss any staff against whom evidence of wrongdoing was proven.

The suspension comes just a day after the Foursquare church, where Dr. Igbeneghu serves as a pastor, also suspended the lecturer.